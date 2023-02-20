Worksop’s highest-rated hairdressers: These 9 salons are top of the crops according to Google reviews

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Feb 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 14:47 BST
If you fancy a trim, blow dry, cut or colour we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Worksop, according to Google reviews.

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

The best places to have your hair cut in Worksop

The best places to have your hair cut in Worksop Photo: Submit

Kala Hair & Beauty received a 4.9 star rating, based on 72 reviews. One reivew said: "Great place. Professional and lovely staff. Highly recommended".

2. Kala Hair & Beauty, Gateford Road, Worksop

Fellas of Worksop received a 4.8 star rating out of 5. One review read: "Excellent service very nice lady very good hair cut very pleased"

3. Fellas of Worksop, 8 Watson Rd, Worksop

Hair Lab received a 5 star rating based on 10 reviews. one said: "Very friendly and professional hairdresser. Listened to what I wanted and gave me a great haircut. Highly recommended!"

4. Hair Lab, 3 Bridge Place, Worksop

