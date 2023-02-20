Worksop’s highest-rated hairdressers: These 9 salons are top of the crops according to Google reviews

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
1. Best hair salons
The best places to have your hair cut in Worksop Photo: Submit
2. Kala Hair & Beauty, Gateford Road, Worksop
Kala Hair & Beauty received a 4.9 star rating, based on 72 reviews. One reivew said: "Great place. Professional and lovely staff. Highly recommended". Photo: Google
3. Fellas of Worksop, 8 Watson Rd, Worksop
Fellas of Worksop received a 4.8 star rating out of 5. One review read: "Excellent service very nice lady very good hair cut very pleased" Photo: Google
4. Hair Lab, 3 Bridge Place, Worksop
Hair Lab received a 5 star rating based on 10 reviews. one said: "Very friendly and professional hairdresser. Listened to what I wanted and gave me a great haircut. Highly recommended!" Photo: Google