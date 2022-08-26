What time is Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons and more opening and closing on August bank holiday in Worksop?
Many supermarkets are reducing their opening hours on the August bank holiday in Worksop this year.
Supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have outlined their opening hours for the long August weekend, as this year’s bank holiday falls on Monday, August 29.
Many supermarkets in Worksop will be working reduced hours on Monday, and with a dry and warm weather forecast, you may want to know when you can stock up on barbecue supplies and booze to celebrate a day off work (if you’re lucky).
Tesco, Gateford Road
What time does Tesco open and close on…
Saturday, August 27 – 6am - Midnight
Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm
Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 8am - 6pm
ASDA, Vesuvius Way
What time does ASDA open and close on…
Saturday, August 27 – 6am – 10pm
Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm
Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 7am - 8pm
Aldi, Gateford Road
What time does Aldi open and close on…
Saturday, August 27 – 8am - 10pm
Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm
Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 8am - 8pm
Morrisons, Kilton Road
What time does Morrisons open and close on…
Saturday, August 27 – 7am - 10pm
Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm
Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 7am - 8pm
Sainsbury’s, Highgrounds Road
What time does Sainsbury’s open and close on…
Saturday, August 27 – 7.30am - 10pm
Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm
Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 7am - 8pm