Supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have outlined their opening hours for the long August weekend, as this year’s bank holiday falls on Monday, August 29.

Many supermarkets in Worksop will be working reduced hours on Monday, and with a dry and warm weather forecast, you may want to know when you can stock up on barbecue supplies and booze to celebrate a day off work (if you’re lucky).

Tesco, Gateford Road

Many stores are working reduced hours on August bank holiday.

What time does Tesco open and close on…

Saturday, August 27 – 6am - Midnight

Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm

Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 8am - 6pm

ASDA, Vesuvius Way

What time does ASDA open and close on…

Saturday, August 27 – 6am – 10pm

Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm

Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 7am - 8pm

Aldi, Gateford Road

What time does Aldi open and close on…

Saturday, August 27 – 8am - 10pm

Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm

Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 8am - 8pm

Morrisons, Kilton Road

What time does Morrisons open and close on…

Saturday, August 27 – 7am - 10pm

Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm

Bank holiday Monday, August 29 – 7am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s, Highgrounds Road

What time does Sainsbury’s open and close on…

Saturday, August 27 – 7.30am - 10pm

Sunday, August 28 – 10am - 4pm