What time are Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons and more open over New Year in Worksop?

New Year opening hours for all the major supermarkets in Worksop this year.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:05 pm

Supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have outlined their New Year opening hours in Worksop.

Many supermarkets will be working to different opening hours.

Whether you are welcoming the new year in from the comforts of your home, or with a pint in the pub, this is when you can get your shopping done.

Supermarkets will be operating at different opening hours over New Year.

Tesco, Gateford Road

What time does Tesco close on…

Thursday, December 30 – 6am to midnight

New Year’s Eve – 6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm

New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 6am to midnight

ASDA, Vesuvius Way

What time does ASDA close on…

Thursday, December 30 – 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve – 7pm to 7pm

New Year’s Day – 10am to 5pm

Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm

New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 8am to 8pm

Aldi, Gateford Road

What time does Aldi close on…

Thursday, December 30 – 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Eve – 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

Sunday, January 2 – 9.30am to 4pm

New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Kilton Road

What time does Morrisons close on…

Thursday, December 30 – 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve – 7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day – 9am to 6pm

Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm

New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 7am to 10pm

Sainsbury’s, Highgrounds Road

What time does Sainsbury’s close on…

Thursday, December 30 – 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve – 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day – 8am to 8pm

Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm

New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 8am to 8pm

