What time are Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons and more open over New Year in Worksop?
New Year opening hours for all the major supermarkets in Worksop this year.
Supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have outlined their New Year opening hours in Worksop.
Many supermarkets will be working to different opening hours.
Whether you are welcoming the new year in from the comforts of your home, or with a pint in the pub, this is when you can get your shopping done.
Tesco, Gateford Road
What time does Tesco close on…
Thursday, December 30 – 6am to midnight
New Year’s Eve – 6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day – Closed
Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 6am to midnight
ASDA, Vesuvius Way
What time does ASDA close on…
Thursday, December 30 – 7am to 10pm
New Year’s Eve – 7pm to 7pm
New Year’s Day – 10am to 5pm
Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 8am to 8pm
Aldi, Gateford Road
What time does Aldi close on…
Thursday, December 30 – 8am to 8pm
New Year’s Eve – 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day – Closed
Sunday, January 2 – 9.30am to 4pm
New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 8am to 8pm
Morrisons, Kilton Road
What time does Morrisons close on…
Thursday, December 30 – 7am to 10pm
New Year’s Eve – 7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day – 9am to 6pm
Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 7am to 10pm
Sainsbury’s, Highgrounds Road
What time does Sainsbury’s close on…
Thursday, December 30 – 8am to 10pm
New Year’s Eve – 7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day – 8am to 8pm
Sunday, January 2 – 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day substitute day (January 3) – 8am to 8pm