The Harley Gallery at Welbeck will be breaking tradition this year. Instead of its traditional three-day event, the gallery will be holding an extended series of pop-up markets on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 19 to December 19.

A stellar selection of makers will attend The Harley Gallery throughout the festive season.

There will be a changing selection of four to six stalls at the gallery on each of the days, giving visitors the chance to meet a range of local craftspeople and purchase unique gifts.

The Harley Gallery will be running their Christmas market from November 19 to November 28.

Makers range from jewellers and ceramicists, to furniture makers and metalsmiths.

In addition, between Friday November 26 and Sunday November 28, there will be an opportunity for visitors to explore the artists’ workspaces within the nearby Harley Studios.

Artists, makers and conservators from The Harley Studio Group will be opening their studio doors and welcoming visitors into their creative spaces which are normally closed to the public.

Lisa Gee, Director of The Harley Gallery, said: “This year we are excited to try something new and bring different star makers into the Harley Gallery itself throughout the festive season.

“Taking place over the five weeks leading up to Christmas, visitors will have the opportunity to meet 50 designers within the relaxed surroundings of the gallery whilst enjoying our exhibitions and gallery shop.”

The Harley Gallery has free admission and there is free car parking. The gallery and its shop are open 10am to 3pm between November to March.