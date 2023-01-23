In the current climate we’re all feeling the pinch and having to tighten our belts.
If you’re on the look out for some absolute steals or if you’ve had a good New Year clear out and are looking to donate what you no longer want or need, here's a roundup of some of the best charity and second-hand shops in Worksop.
The Salvation Army Charity Shop
The Salvation Army Charity Shop in 96 Bridge St, Worksop S80 1JA is full of bargains to be had
Cancer Research UK
Cancer Research UK at 5A Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire , S80 1EY is a treasure trove of bargains. To find out about opening hours contact 01909 473234
British Heart Foundation Furniture & Electrical
If you're looking for furniture or electrical bargains check out the British Heart Foundation Furniture & Electrical in 2 Bridge Pl, Worksop S80 1JS
Mencap
Located in Unit 33, The Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop, S80 1JR is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. 10am to 4pm Sundays
