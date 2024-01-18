No need to brave the cold with these ultra-warm heated slippers from Kudd.ly.

The pink slippers.

The Komfies Heated Slippers usually retail at £40 but are now on offer at £29, and I wouldn’t be without mine.

These are fluffy and cozy slippers for those chilingly cold days and have removable, heatable clay inserts which stay warm for 30 minutes after a zap in the microwave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only can they help keep those tootsies warm but they can help with pain relief for arthritis flare-ups.

The ultra warm new slippers.

They are available in grey and pink in two sizes.