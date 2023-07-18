IN PICTURES: Healthy Sunday and Big Market event delights Retford shoppers

Fun for all the family was on offer at Retford Market Square as Healthy Sunday returned with over forty organisations taking part.

Children’s activities included a free hula-hoop and circus skills workshop by The Joker Entertainment; free face-painting by Kether and free Super Heroes training from Debutots.

Staples Dance Academy, The Performance Hub Theatre School, Retford Ukulele Group, Let’s Sing, and Claudia Vickers’ Matter of Life Ltd performed on the stage area. Rattlejag Morris danced with their usual skill and good humour, even when joined by BPL’s dolphin!

My Gym ran a spin class and an exercise competition; ABL Health created smoothies with their juice bike, Owning Fitness ran a boot camp, and East Retford Rugby Union Football Club (Juniors) provided some fun games involving a rugby ball ‘coconut shy.’

There was a range of health professionals available including: Achieve Health, Bassetlaw Action Centre, Bassetlaw District Council, BCVS, Compassionate Therapy, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust Tri-Health, Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw,

Girlguiding, Hazelwood Counselling, Matter of Life (Claudia Vickers), Military Veterans, MIND, NHS Primary Care Network, North Nottinghamshire First Responders Ordsall Church, Parkgate Mobility, Peter Rixham (Osteopath), Retford Youth Centre, Sarah Louise

(Psychotherapist), Specsavers, Talkzone, and The Oasis Centre.

Retford Business Forum (RBF) is supported in delivering Healthy Sunday and Retford Big Market Days by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council and is very grateful for the help provided by its supporting organisations, stallholders, performers, and volunteers.

1 . Stage life Children take to the stage at The Performance Hub Theatre School at Retford Healthy Sunday

2 . Hula hula Children's activities included a free hula-hoop and circus skills workshop by The Joker Entertainment

3 . Super Heroes Children make the most of the Super Heroes training at Debutots Healthy Sunday at Retford Market Square

4 . Rugby fun East Retford Rugby Union Football Club at Healthy Sunday

