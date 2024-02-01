If you're looking for something different for Valentine's Day then Amazon has some amazing choices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I was lucky enough to try the NEOM You Rock Candle which is currently priced at £50 and is absolutely dreamy.

It has been burning every evening for a week and has no sign of getting much smaller, so definitely worth the money if you are a bit of a smellies nerd like me.

The Knock Knock Read Me When Letters are a fabulous idea for those who like to put their feelings down in writing. They are on offer at £12.84 at the moment and provide that little something special on the day of love.