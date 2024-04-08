Eggstatic winners of the Retford Easter hunt celebrate sweet success

Winners of the Retford Easter hunt celebrated sweet success as they collected their prizes.
By Kate Mason
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 14:17 BST
Jade welcomes Sofia and Phoebe to collect the Retford Easter Egg Hunt prize from Nicole Olivia's Cake Designs
Jade welcomes Sofia and Phoebe to collect the Retford Easter Egg Hunt prize from Nicole Olivia's Cake Designs

Sofia received an Easter cake from Nicole Olivis Cake Designs, Isabella, a Hotel Chocolat vegan Nibbly Easter Egg and Beatrice, a

Hotel Chocolat Big City Bunny, both from Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Also, Freddie took up the opportunity of a free week of training by Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy.

Anne and the team at Edinburgh Woollen Mill welcome Deputy Mayor David Naylor to draw the winners for the Retford Egg Hunt
Anne and the team at Edinburgh Woollen Mill welcome Deputy Mayor David Naylor to draw the winners for the Retford Egg Hunt

A spokesman for Retford Business Forum said: “ We want to thank Pennington’s Electrical and Nicole Olivia’s Cake Designs for their sponsorship, and to Retford Arts Hub, Ten Green Bottles, The Bay Tree, The Pottery, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Chameleon’s Fancy Dress, and Wonderland Bookshop for their participation.

The egg hunt started on March 4 with ten Retford businesses in Retford Town Centre taking part.

Retford Business Forum relies entirely on its members, donations, and grants, and is not regularly funded by anyone

Information about Retford Business Forum (RBF) and the Easter egg hunt can be found online at www.retfordbusinessforum.org.uk

