The first Big Market was held in the town on July 16, and will run on the third Saturday of each month until December – combining its regular weekend market with farmers’ and craft markets.

At this month’s event, there was stilt-walking, balloon-modelling amusement for all of the family and, Saturday, August 20, there will be a Vegetable Critters workshop where children and adults can learn how to make amazing ‘animals’ from vegetables, and Bonkers the Clown will provide the fun.

On Saturday, September 17, Professor Paul Temple’s Punch & Judy Show will entertain young and old, with more planned in October, November and December.

A stilt walker with Helen Tamblin-Saville at the Wonderland bookshop

The Farmers Market provides a variety of local produce, including: jams, meat, honey, cheese, pies, bread, plants, and flour.

The Craft Market, held in the Retford Town Hall Buttermarket, has traders selling a variety of gifts, including jewellery, greetings cards, books, bags, and bath time items.

Retford Big Market Days are arranged by Retford Business Forum, in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

Traditional markets are held every Thursday and Saturday, with items including household goods, clothing and flowers to fresh fruit and veg, and quality fish and meats.

Delicious fresh bread being sold on the Farmers' Market

On Fridays, bargain hunters can find great deals at the Antique and Collectors Market.

Over three hundred town centre shops, services, pubs, cafes and restaurants complete the offer to visitors, who come from miles around.