The free entertainment was provided by Hathersage Brass Band along with Bekki from Guiding Sparks Circus who shared her circus skills with children who had a great time learning to juggle.

Once again, from the start of the day, there was a brisk trade at the Farmers Market with Redhill Farm Free Range Pork sausage rolls and pork pies as popular as ever.

The Craft Market was open from 8.30am to 2.30pm in the Buttermarket and offered refreshments from the Girlguiding team as well as some great crafts, books, bags, and charity tombolas.

Guiding Sparks Circus at Retford Big Market Day