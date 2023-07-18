News you can trust since 1895
Brass band hits all the right notes at Retford Big Market Day

Circus performers and a brass band delighted crowds at the latest Retford Big Market Day.
By Kate Mason
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read

The free entertainment was provided by Hathersage Brass Band along with Bekki from Guiding Sparks Circus who shared her circus skills with children who had a great time learning to juggle.

Once again, from the start of the day, there was a brisk trade at the Farmers Market with Redhill Farm Free Range Pork sausage rolls and pork pies as popular as ever.

The Craft Market was open from 8.30am to 2.30pm in the Buttermarket and offered refreshments from the Girlguiding team as well as some great crafts, books, bags, and charity tombolas.

Guiding Sparks Circus at Retford Big Market DayGuiding Sparks Circus at Retford Big Market Day
The next Retford Big Market Day will be on Saturday August 19, when there will be the return of Professor Paul Temple’s Punch & Judy Show – fun for all of the family!

