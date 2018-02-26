REVIEW: X Factor tour steams into Nottingham

‘Rak what? Rak-Su!’

There was no doubt as to who’s name was being chanted as this year’s X Factor Tour steamrollered into Nottingham on Friday night.

Music Promotions Photography

Another night of showstopping entertainment saw the fabulous four steal the show as thousands of screaming fans packed out the city’s Motorpoint Arena.

Rak-Su - Myles, Ashley, Jamal and beat-boxer Mustafa - who’ve already had an iTunes number one hit with Demilo, were simply brilliant after bouncing onto the stage to perform their hits from the show, which included Mamacita and Mona Lisa.

After wowing Cowell & Co. with their creative and catchy tunes, they dished out more of the same energy and fun to a hungry crowd who quite simply couldn’t get enough.

But it wouldn’t be right not to big up the other acts too, who should all be held in high regard as I believe this X Factor group is the the best in years when it comes to raw talent and verstility.

Music Promotions Photography

My personal favourite - the brilliant Kevin Davy White - stylishly kicked off proceedings in his skin-tight jeans and cowboy hat, reminding the crowd once more of his infectious rasping rock voice.

The ‘grace-ful’ tones of Grace Davies literally popped up next as she entered from underneath the stage seated behind a twinkling piano, bringing the sparkle to an event that never disappoints when it comes to putting on a show.

Both Grace’s flawless tones and Kevin’s effortless guitar chords were proof of how far the X Factor has come, with this series producing more acts singing their own material and playing their own instruments than ever before.

Scottish siblings The Cutkelvins sounded much better in a live arena and the impressive voices of soloists Matt Linnen and Lloyd Macey seemed much stronger than they did on TV, with Lloyd’s version of Coldplay’s Fix You a stand-out performance.

Music Promotions Photography

Young Irish cheeky chappies Sean and Conor Price drew cheers from the crowd with their unique renditions, but it was Rak-Su who cranked up the excitment every time they appeared.

There were some great collaborations too, with Kevin, Matt and Lloyd teaming up for a performance of Elton John classic Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and the whole group at the end coming together for Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling.

Arena show host Becca Dudley was a welcome addition this year, introducing each act and bringing more interaction with the crowd with an ‘end-of-show vote’ in which the audience had to cheer loudly for their favourite performer. Needless to say it was Rak-su who came out on top in the decibel charts.

X Factor always seems to make a big impression on Nottingham and as the crowd shuffled away at the end of the night they must have wondered how next year would better what they had just witnessed.

Music Promotions Photography