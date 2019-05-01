Reality TV star Jake Quickenden to top bill at ‘Party On Square’

Singer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden is to top the bill at a new ‘Party On The Square’ event in Retford.

The free show, to be held on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 25, promises a fantastic afternoon of music from headline acts, tribute bands and local artistes.

Singer Jake Quickenden, who won 'Dancing On Ice' after starring on 'The X Factor' and 'I'm A Celebrity'.

And Scunthorpe-born Quickenden is to round things off with a selection of tunes to keep his legion of fans happy.

The 30-year-old made his name as a contestant on the ninth and 11th series of ‘The X Factor’ in 2012 and 2014.

Also in 2014, he was runner-up to motorcycling ace Carl Fogarty in ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here’ and then last year, he won the tenth series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, where he was partnered by professional German figure skater Vanessa Bauer.

‘Party On The Square’, which will take place in Retford’s historic market place, has been organised by the North Nottinghamshire BID (Business Improvement District) organisation to link to its theme of ‘experience’.

Sally Gillborn, its chief executive, said: “We are delighted to deliver this fabulous music event to Retford town centre.

“As well as bringing footfall into the town, it will enable us to showcase our area to visitors, so they can see what we are all about.

“It will be a really fun-filled family event and definitely one not to be missed.”

Presenters from Trax FM will host the show on a specially commissioned stage from 2 pm to about 7.30 pm.

Other highlights will be performances from Mercury, one of the UK’s leading Queen tribute acts, and Little Fix, a Little Mix tribute band.

Ginny Brown and The Collective will get everyone in the mood with a selection of soul, funk and disco classics, and local family group The Bowkers will treat the audience to some vocal harmony swing-style songs.

With a wide range of musical entertainment on offer, the event should appeal to all age groups.

Food and drink will also be available from nearby cafes and pubs, as well as an open-air bar and catering stalls surrounding the square.

Sally added: “Why not bring a chair, sit back, relax and enjoy a brilliant free afternoon of entertainment!”