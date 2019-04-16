Pause for Thought

Good Friday. This is the day on which we remember the death of Jesus Christ.

Why, then, do we call it Good? This is because we are taught from scripture that it would happen and when it did the death would be for all people. Many Jews thought that a Saviour would come just for their nation, but they failed to recognise the teaching that was much more inclusive. Jesus died to offer a new way to have a relationship with God rather than having to obey the law. The new way was by love. We celebrate that Jesus died because he loved us. Rev Alan M. Hindmarch, Supernumerary Methodist Minister, Carlton.