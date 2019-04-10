Pause for Thought

Trees are greening, flowers appearing, birds singing at 5 in the morning – spring has sprung. It’s a time of new ideas; new hopes, plans and dreams; a general relaxing of tension as the sun shines.

How different it would have been for Jesus – the days before his crucifixion, knowing what was ahead of him. His disciples (12 beloved friends) not understanding Jesus’s hints and statements about his coming death, and when they caught the gist of it, declaring boldly that it wasn’t going to happen. And then the shock of it all. I for one, am so thankful that He loved us enough to go through with it, giving us direct access to our loving heavenly Father and the Holy Spirit. Marion Prest, Poplars Church, Worksop.