Pause for Thought

Mothering Sunday is rightly a day to say thank you to all the mums - dads you’ll get your turn in June!

A celebration of love shared and so increased. Jesus once beautifully described God, normally known as ‘Father’ as a ‘Mother hen, who gathers her chicks around her’ a picture of protective love, especially to the young, vulnerable, needy. Each of us is a daughter or son of God and can find such protective love and then respond in kind to others, whether we are Mums or not. Anyone can show and share motherly love. Have a love-filled weekend. Fr Spicer, St Paul’s Church, Manton, and Priory Church, Worksop.