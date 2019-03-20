Pause for Thought

It’s been almost a year since my dad passed away, and during that time, like anyone who goes through this process, I’ve experienced lots of emotions.

Sadness, pain, disappointment and loss have combined with happy memories whilst I’ve been coming to terms with my new ‘normal’. It can be easy to blame God for the things that hurt us, but the truth is He loves us and is always on our side. My dad wrote these lyrics when grieving the loss of his own father: “Jesus came walking in a room called despair, you just know when He’s come through the door. “There’s peace for the troubled, in a mind that’s confused, and the promise of joy and much more.” Whatever difficult circumstances you face, I pray that you would know the peace and comfort of Jesus. Mark Hardy, Poplars Church, Worksop.