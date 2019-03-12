Pause for Thought

Is Peace the absence of conflict?

Twenty-three But the Lord said to him, “Peace! Do not be afraid. You are not going to die.” Gideon is in the middle of a conversation with God. He is being called to a great challenge, a great battle. But God does not let him drown in his despair. He says, “Peace!” God will always call us to new challenges and to new adventures. But He never wants our hearts to be troubled. Usually when we think of peace, we think of the absence of conflict. But the peace God offers us, is a peace that is present even in the midst of conflict (Philippians 4:7). The assurance of the Father’s love for us, our dignity and identity in Him, should be the source of our strength in times of sorrow. Rev Luiz Lima, Vicar of Christ Church, Worksop and St Luke’s, Shireoaks. Chaplain for Worksop Town Football Club.