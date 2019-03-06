Pause for Thought

I still have a Tesco ‘I love Worksop’ canvas bag, designed by Daisy from Sparken Hill Academy (at the time).

Photos of Worksop at the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival showed the best of the area – beauty, peace and history. We have stories every week in the Guardian of successes, pride in achievements, lucky escapes, civic events, unexpected kindnesses, and money raised for good causes. Of course there’s lots to do to make Worksop even better, but recognising suffering, misery, homelessness and injustice sparks fresh compassion or innovative action in individuals and groups of people; you can find examples of that all over our town. I love Worksop.

Marion Prest, Poplars Church at The Golden Ball, Worksop.