Pause for Thought

I’m Rev Richard. I moved to Worksop last June to be a minister at St Anne’s Church.

I’ve just written an assembly for St Anne’s School about thankfulness. What am I thankful for? Having lived in a big city for three years, I’m thankful to now live in Worksop where I’m just walking distance from the high street and a short drive away from beautiful places like Sherwood Forest. I’m thankful for all the different churches in Worksop and how they work together to share the love of Jesus; particularly among those struggling with homelessness, addiction and making ends meet. What are you thankful for? Rev Richard Hanford, Curate, St Anne’s Church, Worksop.