Pause for Thought

On the radio the other day I heard sung the Vicar of Dibley version of ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’. It is a very familiar hymn to many, and I have sung it a lot over the years but on this occasion the words seemed to particularly stand out “in pastures green he leadeth me, the quiet waters by”. It reminded me that at a time when our media shout let’s proclaim division, confusion and uncertainty there is only one true certainty, a stillness and calm ready to lead us in hope through the ongoing storm of life, Jesus Christ. Matthew Burnell, St Paul’s Church, Manton.