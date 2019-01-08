Pause for Thought

The Christmas celebration officially ended last Sunday.

Gone are the excuses to overindulge! So what now? In the church, we continue to worship God and talk to him through his Son whose birth we have celebrated. We know that his presence is with us wherever we are. This gives us hope for the future, which is better than facing the bleak winter period with very little reason to look forward. History changed with that first Christmas. Even the calendar that was eventually agreed started with the birth of Christ. We seek to learn more of the Son who offers us new life with Himself. Rev Alan Hindmarch, Supernumerary Minister, Carlton Methodist Church.