Pause for Thought

In many cultures January 6 is the time for giving presents.

This reminds them of the visit of the Wise Men to Jesus. They visited Jesus and experienced His love was for everybody, regardless of colour, language, culture. For most of us present giving and receiving is over! In these early days of 2019 maybe the giving of your presence would be good. Visiting someone and spending time listening and sharing with them; being present for someone who simply needs you to be there. It takes time and effort yes, but will be a blessing. Have a happy 2019 with your families, friends and neighbours. Fr Spicer, Priory Church, and St Paul’s Church, Worksop.