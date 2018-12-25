Pause for Thought

So the turkey has been eaten, the wrapping-paper tidied away and the presents enjoyed and (hopefully) thanked for, and so: is that really Christmas done for another year?

Is that what it’s about? Have we allowed ourselves time to let its message sink in? Have we realised just why the birth of a baby 2,000 years ago happens to have been the most significant event in human history? For that was the moment when God broke into our own human space and time; when He who was invisible became visible, and He who is all-powerful became as vulnerable as a baby, living in far-from-ideal circumstances, and far from home. Fr Michael Vyse, assistant curate, Worksop Priory with St Paul’s, Manton.