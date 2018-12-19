Pause for Thought

Christmas! Some love it, and relish the first Christmas trees going up in November. Lights, sparkle, presents! The most wonderful time of the year!

For some it’s a time to remember past Christmases, with precious people who are no longer with them. Many just juggle the demands and delights of Christmas as best they can, and enjoy it all as best they can. And for some it’s time for a well-earned break. My prayer for you is that you have a peaceful Christmas, with happy anticipation, tender loving memories, fun and laughter, thankfulness and wonder. Marion Prest, Poplars Church.