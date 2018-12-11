Pause for Thought

A little bit more Christmas:

This Christmas we might need a little bit more tinsel. This Christmas we might need a little bit more singing. This Christmas we need a little bit more time. This Christmas we need a little bit more peace. This Christmas we need a little bit more rest. This Christmas we might need a little bit more of Him who is the source of comfort and peace. We might need a bit more of Him who came to be with us at times of joy and of trouble. This Christmas let’s open ourselves to have a bit more of Jesus in our lives and know His wonderful love for us. Many blessings. Rev Luiz Lima, vicar of Christchurch, Worksop, and St Luke’s, Shireoaks.