Pause for Thought

Where Universal Credit has been rolled out, evidence shows that even without delays and mistakes, it’s resulting in more people resorting to the food banks.

That food banks exists at all is a scandal in what we call a civilised society, but they seem necessary as the country adapts to the new systems. Hopefully they will soon be unnecessary. Christians are used to hearing Jesus’ words encouraging compassion and mercy. We receive it ourselves from Him and are to in turn pass it on to others, particularly those in need. Encouraging compassion in others too, especially decision makers, is as important as donating that tin of beans. Fr Spicer, The Priory Church, Worksop.