Pause for Thought

Sometimes, as Christians, we may think we have got love figured out, right?

Jesus issued this challenge to his followers: “If all you do is love the lovable, do you expect a bonus? Anybody can do that. If you simply say hello to those who greet you, do you expect a medal?” Matthew 5:46-47 (MSG) It’s easy to love my family (most of the time!). The challenge comes when we’re asked to love the people we find it hard to love. The only way I’ve found to do this is to look to God, because He IS love. I may constantly screw things up, yet He loves me unconditionally with ‘agapē’ love (a Greek word for love used in the Bible). It’s a pure and selfless love - the nature of God. If He can accept me in all my brokenness, then I can accept others. Maybe, all I need to do is ask Him to help me see the gold in them. Mark Hardy, Poplars Church.