Pause for Thought

The right time is now.

“Whoever watches the wind will not plant; whoever looks at the clouds will not reap.” Ecclesiastes 11:4.

We desire a life of adventure but often are risk averse and prefer to wait for a sign, assurance or confirmation. However, things may not always work like this.

‘A devastating storm was approaching, and a warning was issued ordering immediate evacuation.

A man decided to stay, saying: “God will save me.”

The floodwaters started to rise, cars lifts were offered, a man in a canoe volunteered to help, the police motorboat and then a helicopter came by, but the man refused their help.

Suddenly, the house collapsed drowning him.

In Heaven, he asked God: “Why didn’t You save me?”

God said: “Son, I sent you warnings, cars, canoes, motorboats and helicopters. What more did you want?”’ Sometimes, in waiting for the ‘perfect moment’ you might end up watching your life pass you by. Don’t wait! Seek God - the right time to act may be now.

Rev Luiz Lima, Christchurch, Worksop & St Luke’s, Shireoaks