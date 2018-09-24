Pause for Thought

Deal or no deal?

It’s difficult, at the moment, to turn on the tv, read a newspaper or listen to the radio without hearing about the crisis facing the government over Brexit negotiations. We find ourselves in this situation after each one of us in the voting public was given a choice ‘leave or remain’. The Christian faith offers each of us a similar choice when it comes to Jesus. Will you choose to follow a God who offers you love and grace or will you choose to follow your own path? When you are offered the choice of Jesus in your life, will it be deal or no deal? Rev Dave Gough, St Anne’s Church, Worksop.