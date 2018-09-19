Pause for Thought

Rest. How few of us have enough time.

We know we should follow the Bible “Be still, and know that I am God” - but there is too much to do. The communists discovered last century that one day’s rest in seven was the most productive (who knew?) but for many Sunday is as busy as other days. It’s probably best to carve out some time in each day to be still and reject hassle. Remember Jesus’ final words spoken with authority “It is finished!” referring to his redemptive work. Nothing more is needed! Forrest Malloch, Poplars Church.