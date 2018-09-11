Pause for Thought

There was a coffee shop that proposed three different prices for a purchase, depending upon how the order was placed.

Full price for those saying, “A coffee”; a small discount for those saying, “A coffee, please”; and the greatest discount for those saying “thank you” when receiving their order. Shortly afterwards, I read a further article that suggested beginning each day by identifying three things for which we are grateful. Saying ‘thank you’ – not with any motive but as a natural response – can make such a difference. It can brighten the day of those to whom we say it. And it can brighten ours too. Geoffrey Clarke, The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop & Wales Kiveton Methodist Church.