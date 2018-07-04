Pause for Thought

The hot temperatures and sunshine reminded me of childhood summers in the seventies with washing up liquid bottle water games and queuing up at stand pipes.

For many young people, summer is a time of transition. A time of new schools, teachers, friends, and for finding out where they belong again. I appreciate that for many the holidays will mean rest and fun. Others may find it a struggle. Whatever we are doing, Jesus can provide us with the strength and courage to face new challenges. In him we can each find belonging, purpose, hope and love. Matthew Burnell, Church and Community Minister, St Paul’s, Manton.