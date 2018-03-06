Pause for Thought

I don’t like to make New Year’s resolutions, because I usually fail by the end of January.

But this year was different. I’m so tired of hearing Worksop criticised. My experience is that when we speak negatively about something, we end up thinking and acting negatively towards it. Perhaps what we say about Worksop is what it will become. So I’ve decided to speak well of our wonderful town. I know many of you have done this for a long time and I’m pleased to join with you. And to anyone else, I would love it if you would join us too.

Matt Bellingham, Churches Working Together, Worksop team.