Pause for Thought

“Jesus is the reason for the season” runs a church ad and your local church is ready to welcome you to their celebrations. He’s the reason we have two bank holidays too, so we can spend time with families and friends, and meet in churches. It’s historical, yes, but Christians believe #GodWithUs is the reason to celebrate the season too, here and now in your home and community. So, enjoy these days and if you can share it with someone you know to be on their own, please do. Above all don’t forget who’s the reason for the season. Fr N. Spicer, Priory & St Paul’s churches, Worksop.

