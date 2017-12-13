Search

Pause for Thought

When the busyness, stress and hassle of the season become too much . . . Pause for Thought.  

When you find yourself spending too much money but too little time on those you know and love. . . Pause for Thought.  When tiredness replaces enthusiasm . . . Pause for Thought.  When you feel overwhelmed by the demands of life . . . Pause for Thought.  Pause to remember that our best efforts are driven by, and rewarded by love and let the still small voice of God enter your heart.  Wishing you a blessed and thoughtful Christmas.

Rev Peter Hunt, St Helen’s, Oldcotes.