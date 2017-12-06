Pause for Thought

Over recent months our TV screens have been filled with reality TV.

The most famous of these shows is X-factor. I was a fan of a young singer called Grace, who eventually finished second. When she started her X-Factor journey she was timid and low on confidence. She confessed she had been told many times she was not good enough, to the point where she believed this herself. Yet, she kept going and saw success. Never let other voices define you. In the Bible, God says “He has a good plan for you”. Believe that truth and not the voices of others. Keep going and believe for greatness. Justin Widdop, NOW Church, Worksop.