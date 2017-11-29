Pause for Thought

As we begin to prepare for Christmas, I have just heard about the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We congratulate them and wish them well. We come to advent and begin to think about the birth of Jesus. This weekend, we also consider his promise to return as King and Lord. This is great news for the faithful but is also a warning for some as there will be a judgement. Many people think that a God of love will pardon everyone, but the Bible gives a different ending. Are you ready for Christmas and for his coming again? Rev Alan M. Hindmarch, Methodist Supernumerary, Carlton Methodist Church.