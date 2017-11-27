Pause for Thought

I was doing a bit of late pruning of trees in the garden today.

I always agonize over pruning but it really is necessary for health and growth. It involves cutting off unnecessary branches.

It reminded me of a number of Worksop friends who through exploring Christianity, had pruned some very serious issues out of their lives, such as addiction, offending and wrong relationships; and were now making very valuable contributions to society by helping others prune those same issues out of their lives.

Jesus said “My Father is the gardener……he prunes, that it may bear more fruit” (John 15:1-2). Allow God to prune you and experience growth, and bear far better fruit in your life.

Lawson Main,

Nowchurch, Worksop