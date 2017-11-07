Pause for Thought

Remember, remember… goes the nursery rhyme.
November is a time of remembering those who we have known and loved, and those who have given their lives in the service of peace, both home and away. For Christians, Jesus has shown that death is not the end, but that something greater is to come for all. That can be cold comfort though for those who grieve and those who are left to fend for themselves. So November’s remembering is not just about the past, but helping others in need to have peace in the present and hope for all in the future. Fr Spicer, Priory & St Paul’s churches, Worksop.
