Pantomime spreads Christmas joy to children in Doncaster and Worksop hospitals

Children spending the festive season in hospital have been treated to a glittering pantomime performance.

Cast in Doncaster put on a special live performance of their Christmas Panto, Cinderella for patients, staff and visitors at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The performance was live-streamed to patients in wards and screened to more than 100 off-duty staff, and their children, in the hospital’s Lecture Theatre.

Richard Parker, chief executive at DBTH, said: “For the third year-running, I am delighted that we have been able to work with Cast in Doncaster to bring a bit of festive cheer to our patients. Throughout the holiday season our staff try their very best to cheer up those in our care, however most would prefer to be at comfortable at home, rather than in a hospital bed. We hope by screening this pantomime we hope to have shared a little bit of the festive spirit with our patients.

“I want to thank our partners at Cast and the talented cast performing the pantomime, as well as the IT team at the Trust who have worked hard to make sure this can happen.”

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast, said: “We are thrilled to be streaming our panto out into the hospitals for the third year running. Christmas is all about creating happy memories and creating traditions and we are honoured that we can provide a little bit of Christmas magic to people who find themselves unwell at this time of year, or to staff who are working tirelessly to provide care to those who need it most.”