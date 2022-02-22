As the new season approaches, volunteer litter-pickers are needed in Bassetlaw to take part in this year's Great British Spring Clean campaign.

The campaign calls on groups, families, schools and colleagues to join forces and register an event with Bassetlaw District Council to collect bags of litter from nearby streets and beauty spots.

Now, the local authority is promising to support residents who join the 2022 campaign, which runs from Friday March 25 to Sunday April 10.

Residents are being invited to take part in Bassetlaw's Great British Spring Clean campaign. Credit: Bassetlaw District Council

The council says it will loan out bags and equipment such as litter-pickers, gloves and hi-vis, and arrange to have your filled bags collected.

Schools in the district are also invited to register for the Great British Spring Clean to help tidy up their neighbourhood.

Groups who have taken part in the past have said that being part of a community litter pick has helped them feel a sense of pride for their local area, and they also feel like they are giving something back to their local community.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We have had a brilliant response to this year’s Spring Clean campaign and I would like to thank all of the communities who are getting involved.

"We are now fully booked for the weekend of March 26 and our litter pickers are flying out of the door.

"I’d encourage any groups wanting to take part to get in touch and register their spring clean so we can ensure we have supplies in place.

"The Bassetlaw Spring Clean will not only have a positive effect on our local environment, but it’s a great opportunity to get out and about and make a real difference.”

For more information and registering an event, visit Bassetlaw District Council’s website.

You can register your Spring Clean by filling in this form.