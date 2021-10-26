Dark tourism and haunted attractions have been a growing trend in the United Kingdom, with over 30,000 searches in the past year alone.
The UK is home to some of the most haunted places in the world, and Holidu, a search engine for holiday rentals, has rounded up a list of Britain’s most popular tourist attractions that double as some of the most haunted sites in the whole country.
Using the database from Higgy Pop's Paranormal Hub, which has over 350 entries of scary sites all over the UK, the number of searches on Google in the past year was used to find out just which of these paranormal places are most popular with tourists.
1. 9. Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh - 40k+ searches
Edinburgh Playhouse is the UK’s largest working theatre in terms of audience capacity. The Playhouse is a cultural hub in the city, hosting events such as musicals,
concerts, and ballets all year round, but what about its haunted history? The resident ghost is named Albert, who has been lurking the corridors of the theatre since the 1950s when paranormal activity was first reported. It was then that an officer claimed to have spoken to a man dressed in grey who identified himself as Albert, but there were no staff by that name. Since then, sightings of Albert, especially on the sixth floor, have been reported ever since.
Photo: Andrew O'Brien
2. 8. Clumber Park, Worksop - 49k+ searches
Clumber Park is Worksop's own historical country park located and is now managed by the National Trust. The main house that used to sit in the park was demolished in 1938 after being damaged by a series of fires. What was left of the area was a Grade I listed chapel, a four-acre walled kitchen garden, and the park itself - and a ghost. It is said that the grounds are haunted by the Grey Lady of Clumber Park, a woman that wears a long grey cloak. To spot her, the best days to visit are the misty ones.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. 7. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh - 74k+ searches
Edinburgh Castle, one of the oldest and the most iconic building in the the most haunted city in the UK, has its fair share of spooky stories. The most famous ghost that lives in the castle grounds is a piper who went missing hundreds of years ago, whilst playing his pipes in the tunnels beneath the castle. The piper was never to be seen again but is said to still be walking the Royal Mile to this day. Visitors to the castle have also claimed to have encountered the spirits of French prisoners from the Seven Years War and colonial prisoners from the American Revolutionary War - and even the ghost of a dog. Image credit via Visit Scotland.
Photo: Visit Scotland
4. 6. Windsor Castle, Windsor - 90k+ searches
It is said that up to 25 ghosts have been spotted at Windsor Castle, including a sighting by none other than Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret, who claimed to have seen the ghost of Elizabeth I. It is said that her ghost can be heard pacing around the library, causing floorboards to creak before she appears. The ghosts of many other royals have also been seen, including one of a huntsman for King Richard III in the grounds outside the castle. Legend has it that those who encounter him are struck by misfortune. Image credit Peter Albanese via Unsplash.
Photo: Submitted