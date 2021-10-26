3. 7. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh - 74k+ searches

Edinburgh Castle, one of the oldest and the most iconic building in the the most haunted city in the UK, has its fair share of spooky stories. The most famous ghost that lives in the castle grounds is a piper who went missing hundreds of years ago, whilst playing his pipes in the tunnels beneath the castle. The piper was never to be seen again but is said to still be walking the Royal Mile to this day. Visitors to the castle have also claimed to have encountered the spirits of French prisoners from the Seven Years War and colonial prisoners from the American Revolutionary War - and even the ghost of a dog. Image credit via Visit Scotland.

Photo: Visit Scotland