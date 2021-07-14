This is when the Chesterfield Canal trip boats will resume

Hugh Henshall will be cruising from the Lock Keeper pub in Worksop and the Seth Ellis will host pirate trips in Retford, both on Sunday July 25.

Sarah Stephens, the trustee in charge of tripboats, said: “We have been running a few charter cruises with very strict Covid rules since May, but now our crews are delighted to be able to get back to our regular public trips.”

All the boats will still be taking precautions such as proper cleaning regimes, hand sanitising and good ventilation. Also, the wearing of masks will be welcome.

The Madeline boat will start cruises from Hollingwood Hub in Staveley on Saturday, July 24.

The John Varley II will welcome back passengers at Tapton Lock, Chesterfield, from Sunday, July 25.

The trust has a host of cruises lined up running from 20 minute taster trips to six hour cruises.

Altogether there are 17 different types and lengths of trips running from eight different venues. Prices vary from £2 to £22.