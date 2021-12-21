Creswell is at the forefront of the council’s efforts to tackle climate change as a £270,000 grant from the Woodland Trust will see up to 27,500 trees planted in and around the village.

Councillor for Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council, Duncan McGregor had the honour of planting the first tree on the initial phase of the project at Fox Green.

The former Creswell Colliery site is the flagship site within a programme of community woodlands and will see tree planting and woodland management work as part of the creation of a community woodland for Creswell.

(l to r) Richard Smithson of Bolsover Woodlands Enterprise, Cllr Tom Munro, Chair of Bolsover DC, Councillor Duncan McGregor Deputy Leader of Bolsover DC and Tom Woodhead of Robert Woodhead Ltd.

A total 1,000 tree whips will be planted before Christmas. The trees have been funded by Robert Woodhead Ltd and will be planted on land managed and owned by Elmton with Creswell Parish Council.

A further 6,500 tree whips will be planted between January and March 2022 and that the remaining 20,000 trees will be planted by March 2024 on the Welbeck Estate-owned former Creswell Colliery site to the south of Fox Green.

Councillor McGregor, who is also Bolsover District Council’s deputy leader, said “I was delighted to have been able to plant the first tree.

"We all know about climate change and the devastation it is causing throughout the world and this small contribution, albeit a very important one, will help tackle the problem.”

He added,: “Once all the areas have been planted and the trees start to grow it will be a wonderful gateway to the village that will form an excellent link to the archaeological way and Creswell Crags.

"We are thankful to Robert Woodhead Ltd who donated these initial trees and I am hopeful that it will encourage other areas to follow suit, look at what we have done and plant some trees to help tackle climate change and for the benefit of the community.”

The council is also increasing the resilience of existing woodlands and creating, repairing and connecting woodland and other important habitats in the district.