The Wassailing Bowl used at the Spirits of Sherwood and Wassailing weekend . A spiced cider brew is traditionally drunk as part of the wassailing tradition. The word ‘wassail’ is believed to have originated from the Old English ‘was hál’, meaning ‘be hale’ or ‘good health’ The wassailing brew was cooked up over a fire on Sunday before being used to bless the mighty Major Oak. This one was made in Nottinghamshire especially for the Lord Sheriff and Sherwood Forest by Trinity Court Potteries: Jim and Emma Newboult.

Photo: Sheriff of Nottingham/Facebook