Sally Outram walk: Directions for an enjoyable three mile walk around Thoresby Park

Some of the views that can be seen on the walk (pictures: Sally Outram).

The park has been in the Pierrepont family since the 1600s and its heritage ensures the upkeep today for all to enjoy.

The grand hall is an impressive example of a 19th Century country house and is indeed the third house to be built on the site.

Built in 1860 it is now a luxury hotel, although in the 20th Century fell into decline, disrepair and threatened damage cause by coal mining in the area, until Warner Leisure purchased it and transformed and restored it to its present glory.

The courtyard, a former stable block has been lovingly restored to house art collections, shops, exhibitions and has a lovely cafe too.

Many events are held on the estate; Thoresby Country Show is an annual gathering and celebrates country life with horse jumping championships, dog shows, falconry, vintage car shows and many other arena attractions.

There are also music festivals which are often held during the summer months attracting huge crowds.

Perlethorpe just a stone’s throw away from Thorseby is centred around a large village green, with striking red brick buildings overlooking it.

The present Church of St John was consecrated in 1876 by the Bishop of Lincoln, Christopher Wordsworth, the nephew of poet William Wordsworth.

The entrance to the church and church yard is through a lynch gate, which is also the village war memorial and is beautifully decorated with brass plaques and carved inscriptions. Also notice the attractive half-timbered Alms houses, they were built in 1894 and were most probably used by the workers on Thoresby estate.

The Environmental Education Centre was originally the village school, was built in 1861. It served the local community and during World War II it schooled evacuees from Sheffield.

It now provides the opportunity for young people to learn about the environment and life in the countryside, drawing on the resources from around the area.

Running close by the village is the River Meden, a truly picturesque course which winds through the Nottinghamshire countryside, attracting a wide variety of wildlife to the area.

Butterflies and dragonflies are in abundance in the summer months. The winding paths and tracks take you through pretty meadows, woods, lakes, and farmland.

Thorseby woodland is simply magical, with a variety of species of trees, it boasts a Special Area of Conservation as it has one of the densest plantations of ancient oak trees in the country, some of which are over one thousand years old.

If you are lucky, you might just hear the drumming of a woodpecker, or catch a glimpse of a deer as it moves through the trees.

This wonderful location offers something for the whole family, there is also a delightful children’s play area nestled away in the woodland, and you can even hire an electric bike to further explore the region, either by yourself or by booking onto one of the super guided tours.

Thoresby and Perlethorpe have long, and interesting histories and this walk captures the glory of days gone by and present-day vogue.

I hope you enjoy this walk as much I do!

Happy rambling!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

Thoresby Park is also home to Royal Lancers and Nottingham Yeomanry Museum bringing history to life, from the Boer War to the present day.

Directions

1.Start at Thoresby Courtyard, SK636714. Take the tarmac road to right of the Round House, go over the crossroads. After the next path to the right, take the grass path through the woods.

2.Cross over at crossroads and continue through wood to the surfaced road. Turn right here and continue along the road, following it through to Perlethorpe village.

3.Before you reach the Environmental Education Centre, you will see a stile to your left. Climb over the stile. The path has a slight ascent, continue along bearing right until you reach another stile.

4.Go over the stile, then cross over the road, walking along a grass track, keeping the woods to your right. Follow the red markers into the wood, turn right and follow the trail until you reach the road.

5.At the road turn right, and continue along this road, you will see Thorseby Hall and Perlethorpe Church from here.

Continue along until you reach the crossroads then walk a short distance towards the hall, to the left. Take a short path towards the cricket pavilion, which leads to a stile into field.

6.Climb over the stile to the field, you will see a bridge. Cross over the bridge, continue along passing by the cricket pavilion and bearing right to go behind the pavilion.

7.Walk along on the path in the direction of the hall, then bear left through some trees, to join a path on the left – there is no marked path through the trees. Make sure you do not go through the iron gates.

8.Proceed to the right along the path, keeping the field to your left and Thoresby Hall on the right. Carry on walking onto open grass, returning to Thoresby Courtyard along a surfaced road.

Basics

Distance: Four miles / 6.4 km

Gradient: Mostly level

Severity: Easy

Approx time to walk: 1 ½ hours

Stiles: Three

Maps: OS 270 Sherwood Forest

Path Description: Surfaced roads and grass tracks

Start Point: Thorseby Courtyard SK636714

Parking: Thoresby Courtyard Car Park

Public Toilets: Yes; Courtyard