Sally Outram walk: Delightful 4km walk around East Markham

Some of the sights that might be seen on this walk around East Markham (pictures: Sally Outram).

East Markham is a picturesque little village in the district of Bassetlaw, with a fantastic choice of walking and cycling routes to explore.

The pretty village has a long and interesting history, with its sister village, West Markham just a short distance away.

It boasts an array of delightful cottages and houses, with an eclectic mixture of architecture, and in 1837, had its own impressive windmill which has now been converted into a house.

The windmill, known as Cleveland Mill, was a tower windmill – where the cap of the mill rotates.

It was 42ft high and had four sails which was powered by the wind until around the 1920s, after which the introduction of oil and steam engines became popular methods of powering the mill.

It milled corn until its closure in 1976, when it was converted into a residential property.

Close by is the church of St John the Baptist, which was first mentioned in the Domesday book.

It is an impressive building and well worth taking the time to stop and look at this stunning church, which sits on the edge of the village overlooking the open countryside to the rear.

Most of the present building dates back to the 15th Century and is a superb example of the perpendicular style of architecture.

However the oldest parts of the church are the chancel arch and the font which most probably date back to the 14th Century.

During the early 17th Century East Markham was ravaged by the plague, resulting in the loss of the majority of its residents.

A total 115 deaths were recorded in the parish records for 1609.

There are remnants of the lost medieval village site, south of the church.

Due to the extreme loss of life, the remaining villagers abandoned the site and re-inhabited a new settlement near to Lincoln Road.

The village is full of interesting things to see and discover from the impressive war memorial to the ancient pinfold in the heart of the village.

The stone-built pinfold was built in the 18th century and is a grade II listed building.

It would have been used for keeping stray livestock safe or for confinement of sheep or cattle if the owners failed to comply with the correct use the grazing land.

I hope you enjoy this walk as much as I do.

Happy Rambling!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

East Markham is probably most famously known for its heritage apple orchards.

It celebrates this wonderful each year with its very own Apple Day, which usually happens on the first Sunday of October.

Keep a look out for this year’s event which should be on October 2, fingers crossed.

The village also boats its own Scrumpy Wasp cider, which is produced at the cider mill in East Markham and can be enjoyed at the well-known Bad Apple Bar.

It is the perfect spot to call off for a tasty pint and a bite to eat at the end of this delightful walk.

It is best to check opening times of the bar if you plan to include it in your walk.

For more visit;

Twitter – @SallyOutram

Do you have a favourite walk that you would like Sally to try? Let her know about it by emailing [email protected]

Basics

Distance: 2.48 miles (4km)

Severity: Easy

Gradient: Moderate incline but mostly flat

Stiles: 3 (easy)

Approx. time: 1 hr to 1 ½ hrs

Maps: OS Explorer 271

Path Info: Footpaths, field, tracks

Start point: Markham Road, East Markham/Sibthorpe Hill

Parking: Layby B1164 or public car park in Tuxford – 15 min walk to start

Dog friendly: Yes, on lead

Refreshments: Various in the surrounding area – Recommend Bad Apple Bar on the route – Check for opening

Directions

Start at the bottom of Markham Road towards East Markham, which is just off the B1164 (Tuxford), you will see a red post box on the corner. Proceed along the path up towards the bridge which crosses over the A1 and continue for a short distance until you reach a bend in the road.

At the bend you will see a marked track which directs you across the field. It is well trodden and easy to navigate. It can get very muddy at times, so appropriate footwear is recommended for this walk. Stick to the track and follow it until you reach a stile, cross over the stile, and follow the waymarked track, you will see East Markham church over to your left. The views are lovely!

Continue to follow the well-marked track crossing over a further stile, you will see a small fishing pond to your right and the church ahead. Follow the track towards the church, you will see a metal gate which leads into the grave yard.

Proceed through the gate and continue along the waymarked track through the grave yard towards a stone walled stile at the front of the church.

Walk through the gap/stile and turn left in front of the church. This is a good opportunity to stop and admire this beautiful building.

Continue walking in front of the church, the road is ‘no through’ but there is a public right of way passing the cottages. Proceed down to the end of the road, you will see the track continues, is well marked and trodden. Follow this heading towards a large gate.

Proceed through the gate and continue along the track until you reach its end onto Mark Lane, East Markham. Here, turn left onto the footpath, you will see the Bad Apple Bar to your left (perfect pit stop if open).