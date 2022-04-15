Sally Outram walk: An easy one hour walk around attractive Clayworth

St Peter's Church, in Clayworth (Picture: Sally Outram).

There is no better way to enjoy a beautiful Spring day, than popping on your walking boots and packing a rucksack for an invigorating adventure along the canal bank and attractive village of Clayworth.

Clayworth is situated on the old Roman Way which runs between Doncaster in South Yorkshire, and Littleborough; which is a small hamlet near the river Trent.

This pretty little village is typical of North Nottinghamshire and has a rich, varied, and interesting history, with some lovely views over the three counties: Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, and South Yorkshire.

This is a short, pleasant walk, perfect for your daily exercise, enjoyable whatever the weather as it captures the true essence of traditional rural life.

The Chesterfield Canal meanders around the village, bringing with it an array of interesting wildlife and an insight to life on the water.

The many narrow boats moored alongside add a splash of colour, whatever the time of the year.

There is also a super boat club, which is the oldest and largest boat club on the Chesterfield canal.

Retford and Worksop Boat Club was formed in 1961 by a group of people who were campaigning to save the waterway from the potential banning of all navigation along a stretch of the canal between Worksop and West Stockwith.

They continued to campaign over many years, and their persistence brought success, leading to significant changes in the 1968 Transport Act, preserving its future for all to enjoy.

Following the canal as it meanders along through the village, you pass under Otters Bridge, you cannot help but notice the impressive Elizabethan Manor, Royston Manor. The original manor was built in 1588 and had extensive alterations in 1891.

By the 20th Century it had seen many improvements and uses, even a popular hotel. It is just passed this point, at Gray’s Bridge, we leave the towpath for the return walk through the centre of the village.

In the heart of the village is St Peters Church, a picturesque little church and is the home of the world famous Traquair Murals. They are the largest pieces of ecclesiastic art work in the East of England and were painted by Phoebe Traquair; a Scottish artist in 1904, they are one of only two painted by her in England, the others are in Scotland. Stunningly beautiful and a must to see. Worth taking your camera for a picture or two.

The church was built between 1150 and 1180 and features a 13th Century stone depicting some of the rarest and finest examples of decorative plasterwork the England has to offer. The church tower houses a ring of eight bells, the oldest dating back to 1629.

If you get the opportunity, just a short drive (or walk) away is the little hamlet of Drakeholes and Drakeholes tunnel.

The area is so pretty, with picnic benches and a beautiful green space where you can enjoy a spot of lunch alfresco, or just simply sit and watch the world go by.

The village of Clayworth has changed remarkably little over the years, with pretty cottages, and a pub; a traditional rural setting which has much to offer, set alongside the sleepy Chesterfield Canal this super little walk captures traditional village life at its best.

Happy ramblings!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

Clayworth has a road named ‘Death Lane’ which runs by the side of the church. This is the only street named ‘Death Lane’ in Great Britain, making it totally unique!

Basics

Distance: 2 ½ miles / 4 km

Gradient: Level

Severity: Easy

Approx time to walk: 1 hour

Stiles: None

Map: OS

Path Description: Towpath, pavement, and tracks

Start Point: Clayworth Top Bridge near the moorings DN22 OAJ

Parking: Layby by the bridge DN22 OAJ (By the boat club)

Dog Friendly: Yes; on lead through village

Public Toilets: No; but there are two pubs in Clayworth

Nearest Food: Brewers Arms, Town Street, Clayworth

Directions

Starting from Clayworth Top Bridge off Retford Road, DN22 OAJ, (nearest to Hayton) we walk down to the canal towpath and join the concrete path walking towards Clayworth village, not along the path by the long row of canal boats. After a short walk, we reach the last mooring (post), and the concrete path becomes an unsurfaced, uneven undulating path which shortly becomes quite a wide grass track which is much easier to navigate.

Continue along the towpath and walk under Otter’s Bridge; number 68, walking as far as Gray’s Bridge; number 69. Leave the towpath here by walking up the bank side and join the road, turning right.

Keep on the Wiseton Road all the way into Clayworth village; taking care as there is no pavement until the village, passing by St Peter’s church on your left, then onto Town Street. This is the ideal opportunity to visit the lovely church as it is the home of the Traquair Murals, the largest artwork in the East of England. If you are lucky enough to complete the walk during the Spring months, you will also see the beautiful blossom trees which adorn the graveyard, they are truly spectacular.