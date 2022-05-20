Sally Outram walk: An easy and pleasant two mile walk around Church Warsop

A beautiful spot to stop and admire the view on this walk. (Picture:Sally Outram).

You can explore many trails and walks around the area, but this route starts at the Carrs Local Nature Reserve, a public park which lies between Market Warsop and Church Warsop.

Its diverse habitats include wetlands, grasslands, and woodlands, providing a sanctuary for wildlife along the River Meden. It has a mill pond and a lovely recreational area, where you will be able to enjoy a tranquil picnic, feed the ducks or even enjoy a spot of bird watching, or fishing from the little wooden jetties.

Opposite the mill pond stands the old watermill. It was built in 1765 and restored in 1924, and it was used for the milling of flour, until the building fell into disuse and disrepair. It is now a private residence commanding an idyllic view across the pond and green space beyond.

The area known as Doorstep Green was opened in April 2006 and the wildflower meadow is particularity stunning during the summer and autumn months, bursting with colour, with its flora and fauna attracting a variety of butterflies, bees, and other insects. It is a super place to stop and admire the far-reaching views across the vale.

Much of this area of Warsop was originally woodland and farmland, until the arrival of the collieries in 1893. After closure, the land was reclaimed by nature with the creation of new habitats, which include two Sites of Special Scientific Interest, the Hills and Holes which we see along this route, and Lord Stubbins Wood. Warsop’s Hills and Holes are of regional importance as it has some of the rarest and varied plants in Nottinghamshire.

The Vale was also renowned for limestone mining, and it is thought that the churches of Church Warsop, and neighbouring village of Sookholme, were constructed using the regional stone, and was also used for significant restoration of Nottinghamshire’s Southwell Minister due to damage sustained after the English Civil War.

Meandering through Market Warsop for almost seven miles; the River Meden attracts an abundance of wildlife. Its source lies at the Derbyshire border and merges with the River Maun to eventually form the River Idle. Herons, kingfishers and water vole can be seen all along its banks, so worth taking your camera and binoculars along to capture and enjoy the sights.

In contrast, Warsop’s parish church of St Peter and St Paul has been the focal point of the local community for over 1,000 years. It has seen many changes throughout the centuries and has withstood the test of time.

First recorded in the Doomsday book of 1086, it has undergone various restoration projects, more so during the 20th Century when mining triggered extensive movement to the church structure, which had to be restored to safety. The graveyard is quite unusual as many of the grave stones have been relocated to the perimeter or placed flat for easy upkeep of the grounds.

There are two war memorials, a brass one inside the church which commemorates those who perished in The Great War of 1914 – 1918: and the other, a large limestone and granite obelisk, remembering those who bravely fought in the second world war. You can find this located by the car park near the entrance to the Carrs.

Church Warsop was built in 1926 to provide housing for the miners who worked at the Warsop Main Colliery.

Basics

Distance: 2 miles / 3km

Severity: Easy

Approx time to walk: 1 ½ hour

Stiles: None

Map: OS Explorer 270 (Sherwood Forest)

Path Description: Pavements, field edge paths and tracks

Start Point: Bridge at the Carrs opposite Hetts Lane

Parking: Car park on Church Road (A60)

Dog Friendly: Yes; on lead

Refreshments: There is a variety of cafes and pubs in the area to choose from

Directions

1.We begin at the bridge at the Carrs, which is close by to the telephone exchange building and opposite Hetts Lane.

2.Walk straight across The Carrs using the recognised cycle route, following the path across the field, and then using the field edge path alongside the hedge, which takes you towards Church Warsop.

3.Continue along until you reach a road.Here, cross over the main road onto Wood Lane, which is on the opposite side.After approximately 70 metres take the pathway on the left, which is between the playground and Woodside Hall.

4.Keeping to the left, follow the path across Doorstep Green which runs parallel with Carter Lane.There are some benches which offer the perfect opportunity to take a break and admire the wildflower meadow in the summer months.

5.At the end of the path exit Doorstep Green through a metal squeeze stile, or gap, onto Gipsy Lane, which is a bridleway. Turn left and then right onto Carter Lane. After approximately 90 metres cross over the road and take the bridleway which heads back to Market Warsop. The area around here is protected site of Special Scientific Interest due to its incredible variety of flora and fauna.